18225 N 46th St.

Stunning 2 Story! - Gorgeous, updated two story home with tile and carpet in all the right places. This house has a large, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, granite countertops, and island. Beautiful fireplace in the living room. The master bathroom boasts a gorgeous, remodeled walk-in tile shower. Huge backyard oasis with fenced pool, fireplace, grass, and built in BBQ. This home backs to a community greenbelt. Close to EVERYTHING; shopping, schools, freeways and more.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2350

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2350

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $2350 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



