Phoenix, AZ
18225 N 46th St.
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

18225 N 46th St.

18225 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18225 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 2 Story! - Gorgeous, updated two story home with tile and carpet in all the right places. This house has a large, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, granite countertops, and island. Beautiful fireplace in the living room. The master bathroom boasts a gorgeous, remodeled walk-in tile shower. Huge backyard oasis with fenced pool, fireplace, grass, and built in BBQ. This home backs to a community greenbelt. Close to EVERYTHING; shopping, schools, freeways and more.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2350
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2350
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $2350 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE4395989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18225 N 46th St. have any available units?
18225 N 46th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18225 N 46th St. have?
Some of 18225 N 46th St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18225 N 46th St. currently offering any rent specials?
18225 N 46th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18225 N 46th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18225 N 46th St. is pet friendly.
Does 18225 N 46th St. offer parking?
No, 18225 N 46th St. does not offer parking.
Does 18225 N 46th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18225 N 46th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18225 N 46th St. have a pool?
Yes, 18225 N 46th St. has a pool.
Does 18225 N 46th St. have accessible units?
No, 18225 N 46th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18225 N 46th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18225 N 46th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
