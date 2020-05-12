All apartments in Phoenix
18218 North 41st Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:42 PM

18218 North 41st Street

18218 N 41st St · No Longer Available
Location

18218 N 41st St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
If space is a determining factor look no further!!

This spacious two-bedroom is located in Paradise Valley right off SR 51 and just minutes away from the 101.

Amenities:
Tile floor throughout
Washer and dryer hook-up
Enclosed backyard
Covered Parking available in the rear

What's Near By:
Paradise Valley Park
Desert Ridge Market Place
Mayo Clinic Hospital
Fry's Groceries
Reach 11 Recreation Area
Paradise Valley Golf Course

Schedule a showing today or visit us at www.taylorstmgmt.com to view other featured properties.

Rental Terms: Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18218 North 41st Street have any available units?
18218 North 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 18218 North 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
18218 North 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18218 North 41st Street pet-friendly?
No, 18218 North 41st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18218 North 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 18218 North 41st Street offers parking.
Does 18218 North 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18218 North 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18218 North 41st Street have a pool?
No, 18218 North 41st Street does not have a pool.
Does 18218 North 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 18218 North 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18218 North 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18218 North 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18218 North 41st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18218 North 41st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

