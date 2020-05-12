18218 North 41st Street

Amenities
If space is a determining factor look no further!!
This spacious two-bedroom is located in Paradise Valley right off SR 51 and just minutes away from the 101.
Amenities:
Tile floor throughout
Washer and dryer hook-up
Enclosed backyard
Covered Parking available in the rear
What's Near By:
Paradise Valley Park
Desert Ridge Market Place
Mayo Clinic Hospital
Fry's Groceries
Reach 11 Recreation Area
Paradise Valley Golf Course
Schedule a showing today or visit us at www.taylorstmgmt.com to view other featured properties.
Rental Terms: Security Deposit: $800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.