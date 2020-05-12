18218 North 41st Street

Amenities

w/d hookup parking

If space is a determining factor look no further!!



This spacious two-bedroom is located in Paradise Valley right off SR 51 and just minutes away from the 101.



Amenities:

Tile floor throughout

Washer and dryer hook-up

Enclosed backyard

Covered Parking available in the rear



What's Near By:

Paradise Valley Park

Desert Ridge Market Place

Mayo Clinic Hospital

Fry's Groceries

Reach 11 Recreation Area

Paradise Valley Golf Course



Rental Terms: Security Deposit: $800, Available Now

