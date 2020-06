18217 N. 20th Ln

Amenities

UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH DETACHED WORKSHOP - NOT YOUR AVERAGE RENTAL! THIS END LOT SINGLE STORY RANCH HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS WITH FRESH PAINT, NEW TILE THROUGHOUT (NO CARPET), NEW CLOSET DOORS, NEW BLINDS, NEW UPGRADED CEILING FANS IN FAMILY ROOM. FEELS MUCH MUCH BIGGER THAN SQUARE FOOTAGE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN WITH FRIDGE, NEWER BUILT IN MICROWAVE, NEW DISHWASHER AND SMOOTH TOP RANGE. CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT. LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS PLUMBED FOR ELEC OR GAS DRYER AND ATTACHED STORAGE CABINETS. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS AND MASTER SUITE WITH ATTACHED 3/4 BATHROOM. HALL BATH HAS DOUBLE VANITY/DOUBLE SINKS AND FULL BATH. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE NEW TOILETS, NEW SINKS AND FAUCETS. LOTS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH EXTENDED SLAB. DOUBLE FRENCH DOORS TO HUGE COVERED PATIO OVERLOOKING HUGE BACKYARD WITH SEPARATE DETACHED WORKROOM/STORAGE BUILDING, RV GATE AND ROOM FOR MUCH MORE! THIS HOME IS ALMOST LIKE MOVING INTO A BRAND NEW HOME. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES (APS, SW GAS, PHX WATER/SEWER/TRASH). LANDLORD PROVIDES ONCE A MONTH LANDSCAPING SERVICE FOR EASY CARE LANDSCAPING. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2/3% CITY TAX ON RENT EACH MONTH. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/OWNER WILLING TO CONSIDER NO MORE THAN 2 PETS UNDER 30 LBS. NO RESTRICTED BREEDS ALLOWED AND PREFER NO CATS. LOCATED NEAR MAJOR EMPLOYERS, SHOPPING AND EASY FREEWAY ACCESS TO 17 AND 101. TENANT MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF RENTERS INS AT MOVE IN. YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS THIS HOME!



No Cats Allowed



