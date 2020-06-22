18213 North 6th Street

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath manufacture home in Seven Palms Estates located in North Phoenix. Updated with brand new, soft close cabinetry, black/ss kitchen appliances including refrigerator, gas range & built in microwave. Home also includes stack-able washer & dryer. Vinyl flooring, cozy carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, linen space & more. Master has walk in closet & step up to soaking tub. RV Gate, large back yard, sun awnings, Community pool, community tennis, horseshoe and hopscotch! Tenant responsible for SW Gas, water & APS electric. For qualifications & showing, ask for Ashley!
Contact us to schedule a showing.