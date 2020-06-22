All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019

18213 North 6th Street

18213 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18213 North 6th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022
Seven Palms Mobile Home Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3 bedroom, 2 bath manufacture home in Seven Palms Estates located in North Phoenix. Updated with brand new, soft close cabinetry, black/ss kitchen appliances including refrigerator, gas range & built in microwave. Home also includes stack-able washer & dryer. Vinyl flooring, cozy carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, linen space & more. Master has walk in closet & step up to soaking tub. RV Gate, large back yard, sun awnings, Community pool, community tennis, horseshoe and hopscotch! Tenant responsible for SW Gas, water & APS electric. For qualifications & showing, ask for Ashley!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18213 North 6th Street have any available units?
18213 North 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18213 North 6th Street have?
Some of 18213 North 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18213 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
18213 North 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18213 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 18213 North 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18213 North 6th Street offer parking?
No, 18213 North 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 18213 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18213 North 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18213 North 6th Street have a pool?
Yes, 18213 North 6th Street has a pool.
Does 18213 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 18213 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18213 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 18213 North 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
