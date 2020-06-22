18213 North 6th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed

3 bedroom, 2 bath manufacture home in Seven Palms Estates located in North Phoenix. Updated with brand new, soft close cabinetry, black/ss kitchen appliances including refrigerator, gas range & built in microwave. Home also includes stack-able washer & dryer. Vinyl flooring, cozy carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, linen space & more. Master has walk in closet & step up to soaking tub. RV Gate, large back yard, sun awnings, Community pool, community tennis, horseshoe and hopscotch! Tenant responsible for SW Gas, water & APS electric. For qualifications & showing, ask for Ashley!

Contact us to schedule a showing.