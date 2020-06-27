All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1817 N 10th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1817 N 10th St
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

1817 N 10th St

1817 North 10th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1817 North 10th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 09/09/19 Charming Coronado Bungalow - Property Id: 149196

This bungalow in the historic Coronado neighborhood has all the charm of 1934 with a master closet and bathroom reflecting the more recent addition. Fresh interior and exterior paint and a 1-year old A/C unit have been recently added. This home is less than a mile and a half from downtown Phoenix's restaurants, activities, and ASU's downtown campus. The 10th Street pedestrian bridge provides an easy bike ride to the Farmer's Market and First Friday. An attractive curb appeal and front porch provide easy access to unique neighborhood restaurants and the Coronado community. This cozy bungalow will make you feel right at home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149196p
Property Id 149196

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5107199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 N 10th St have any available units?
1817 N 10th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 N 10th St have?
Some of 1817 N 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 N 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
1817 N 10th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 N 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 1817 N 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1817 N 10th St offer parking?
No, 1817 N 10th St does not offer parking.
Does 1817 N 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 N 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 N 10th St have a pool?
No, 1817 N 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 1817 N 10th St have accessible units?
No, 1817 N 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 N 10th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 N 10th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College