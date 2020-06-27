1817 N 10th St

Amenities

This bungalow in the historic Coronado neighborhood has all the charm of 1934 with a master closet and bathroom reflecting the more recent addition. Fresh interior and exterior paint and a 1-year old A/C unit have been recently added. This home is less than a mile and a half from downtown Phoenix's restaurants, activities, and ASU's downtown campus. The 10th Street pedestrian bridge provides an easy bike ride to the Farmer's Market and First Friday. An attractive curb appeal and front porch provide easy access to unique neighborhood restaurants and the Coronado community. This cozy bungalow will make you feel right at home!

No Pets Allowed



