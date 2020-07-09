All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1816 W MOHAVE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1816 W MOHAVE Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

1816 W MOHAVE Street

1816 West Mohave Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1816 West Mohave Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, location location!!! Beautiful Rental property located in Central City South, minutes away from Downtown Phoenix!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has such a potential for you to personalize! Inside you will find formal living/dining room, tile flooring, fresh paint, and a lovely kitchen with matching appliances, tile back-splash/counter tops, and ample cabinets. Nice size bedrooms. The backyard offers covered patio and a landscaping potential limited only by your creativity. This home is waiting for you to add your personal touches. Give us a call and book a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 W MOHAVE Street have any available units?
1816 W MOHAVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 W MOHAVE Street have?
Some of 1816 W MOHAVE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 W MOHAVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1816 W MOHAVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 W MOHAVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1816 W MOHAVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1816 W MOHAVE Street offer parking?
Yes, 1816 W MOHAVE Street offers parking.
Does 1816 W MOHAVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 W MOHAVE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 W MOHAVE Street have a pool?
No, 1816 W MOHAVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 1816 W MOHAVE Street have accessible units?
No, 1816 W MOHAVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 W MOHAVE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 W MOHAVE Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College