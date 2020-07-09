1816 W MOHAVE Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location location!!! Beautiful Rental property located in Central City South, minutes away from Downtown Phoenix!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has such a potential for you to personalize! Inside you will find formal living/dining room, tile flooring, fresh paint, and a lovely kitchen with matching appliances, tile back-splash/counter tops, and ample cabinets. Nice size bedrooms. The backyard offers covered patio and a landscaping potential limited only by your creativity. This home is waiting for you to add your personal touches. Give us a call and book a showing.