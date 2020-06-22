1816 E Hayward Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully updated townhome fully May be leased furnished or unfurnished *From the moment you walk into the door you feel the understated elegance in every inch of this home*Engineered wood flooring all downstairs, carpet on stairs and bedrooms upstairs*Two bedrooms and a shared bath upstairs*living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath downstairs*patio off dining area*totally updated kitchen from the wood cabinetry to the granite countertop island serving counter*Updated vanities, faucet fixtures,lighting & doors*An oversized patio with a outdoor living room*The community offers panoramic views of Mts, green belts, wildlife habitat and arroyo* Plus amenities of the Resort Hotel on a space availability basis and at Hotels discretion*