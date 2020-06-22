All apartments in Phoenix
1816 E Hayward Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 AM

1816 E Hayward Avenue

1816 East Hayward Avenue · (602) 443-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1816 East Hayward Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated townhome fully May be leased furnished or unfurnished *From the moment you walk into the door you feel the understated elegance in every inch of this home*Engineered wood flooring all downstairs, carpet on stairs and bedrooms upstairs*Two bedrooms and a shared bath upstairs*living room, dining area, kitchen and half bath downstairs*patio off dining area*totally updated kitchen from the wood cabinetry to the granite countertop island serving counter*Updated vanities, faucet fixtures,lighting & doors*An oversized patio with a outdoor living room*The community offers panoramic views of Mts, green belts, wildlife habitat and arroyo* Plus amenities of the Resort Hotel on a space availability basis and at Hotels discretion*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 E Hayward Avenue have any available units?
1816 E Hayward Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 E Hayward Avenue have?
Some of 1816 E Hayward Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 E Hayward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1816 E Hayward Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 E Hayward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1816 E Hayward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1816 E Hayward Avenue offer parking?
No, 1816 E Hayward Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1816 E Hayward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 E Hayward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 E Hayward Avenue have a pool?
No, 1816 E Hayward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1816 E Hayward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1816 E Hayward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 E Hayward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 E Hayward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
