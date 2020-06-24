1815 N WHITTIER Drive

Amenities

Furnished downtown Phoenix rental available short or longer term. Beautiful space! Price includes utilities and WiFi. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home plus office. All newer appliances. Washer/dryer. Open living area, great light,newer furnishings, beautiful linens, comfortable beds, good closet space. Very convenient location, minutes to downtown, I-10 and 51 freeways, Biltmore, airport under 5 miles. Walk to Ollie Vaughn's for breakfast, La Santissima, Coronado Park and more! Shared driveway with guesthouse. Backyard has large seating area with dining furniture and shade trees. Owner/Agent.