1815 N WHITTIER Drive

Location

1815 North Whittier Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished downtown Phoenix rental available short or longer term. Beautiful space! Price includes utilities and WiFi. Spacious 2 bed 1 bath home plus office. All newer appliances. Washer/dryer. Open living area, great light,newer furnishings, beautiful linens, comfortable beds, good closet space. Very convenient location, minutes to downtown, I-10 and 51 freeways, Biltmore, airport under 5 miles. Walk to Ollie Vaughn's for breakfast, La Santissima, Coronado Park and more! Shared driveway with guesthouse. Backyard has large seating area with dining furniture and shade trees. Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 N WHITTIER Drive have any available units?
1815 N WHITTIER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 N WHITTIER Drive have?
Some of 1815 N WHITTIER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 N WHITTIER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 N WHITTIER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 N WHITTIER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1815 N WHITTIER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1815 N WHITTIER Drive offer parking?
No, 1815 N WHITTIER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1815 N WHITTIER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 N WHITTIER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 N WHITTIER Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 N WHITTIER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 N WHITTIER Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 N WHITTIER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 N WHITTIER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 N WHITTIER Drive has units with dishwashers.
