Phoenix, AZ
1812 E Beverly Road
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

1812 E Beverly Road

1812 East Beverly Road · No Longer Available
Location

1812 East Beverly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Las Colinas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single-level home with a pool in a quiet, gated community. With three bedrooms plus office, two full baths, 9' ceilings, it features a huge great room, ceramic tile, light-filled windows, and 3 car extended-length garages. Great room includes entertainment center with surround sound. Step into the back yard to enjoy an extended covered patio, self-cleaning pebble tech pool, and a delightful waterfall. Spacious master BR with a bay window and automatic (motorized) blackout interior shades that you can open to let the light in or close to make it completely dark. Master bath has raised double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Extra features include multi-zone HVAC system, water softener, and built-in garage cabinets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 E Beverly Road have any available units?
1812 E Beverly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 E Beverly Road have?
Some of 1812 E Beverly Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 E Beverly Road currently offering any rent specials?
1812 E Beverly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 E Beverly Road pet-friendly?
No, 1812 E Beverly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1812 E Beverly Road offer parking?
Yes, 1812 E Beverly Road offers parking.
Does 1812 E Beverly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1812 E Beverly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 E Beverly Road have a pool?
Yes, 1812 E Beverly Road has a pool.
Does 1812 E Beverly Road have accessible units?
No, 1812 E Beverly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 E Beverly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 E Beverly Road has units with dishwashers.
