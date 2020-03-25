1812 E Beverly Road

Amenities

Beautiful single-level home with a pool in a quiet, gated community. With three bedrooms plus office, two full baths, 9' ceilings, it features a huge great room, ceramic tile, light-filled windows, and 3 car extended-length garages. Great room includes entertainment center with surround sound. Step into the back yard to enjoy an extended covered patio, self-cleaning pebble tech pool, and a delightful waterfall. Spacious master BR with a bay window and automatic (motorized) blackout interior shades that you can open to let the light in or close to make it completely dark. Master bath has raised double sinks, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. Extra features include multi-zone HVAC system, water softener, and built-in garage cabinets.