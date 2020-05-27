All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1811 West Mohave Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1811 West Mohave Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

1811 West Mohave Street

1811 West Mohave Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1811 West Mohave Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 West Mohave Street have any available units?
1811 West Mohave Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1811 West Mohave Street currently offering any rent specials?
1811 West Mohave Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 West Mohave Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 West Mohave Street is pet friendly.
Does 1811 West Mohave Street offer parking?
No, 1811 West Mohave Street does not offer parking.
Does 1811 West Mohave Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 West Mohave Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 West Mohave Street have a pool?
No, 1811 West Mohave Street does not have a pool.
Does 1811 West Mohave Street have accessible units?
No, 1811 West Mohave Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 West Mohave Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1811 West Mohave Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 West Mohave Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1811 West Mohave Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sedona Ridge
5010 E Cheyenne Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College