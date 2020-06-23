1807 N 94TH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Move in ready home that has been very well maintained. There is neutral paint throughout the home: upgraded fixtures: and double pane windows for energy efficiency. This is a low maintenance/no hassle home. New low maintenance yard just installed. The Master suite is huge and has a large walk in closet and plenty of space. Nice eat in kitchen and spacious living room. This home is located in a very desireable area close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. 12 month minumum. Don't miss out on this one.