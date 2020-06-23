All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:25 PM

1807 N 94TH Avenue

1807 North 94th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1807 North 94th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Sheely Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Move in ready home that has been very well maintained. There is neutral paint throughout the home: upgraded fixtures: and double pane windows for energy efficiency. This is a low maintenance/no hassle home. New low maintenance yard just installed. The Master suite is huge and has a large walk in closet and plenty of space. Nice eat in kitchen and spacious living room. This home is located in a very desireable area close to shopping, restaurants and freeways. 12 month minumum. Don't miss out on this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 N 94TH Avenue have any available units?
1807 N 94TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1807 N 94TH Avenue have?
Some of 1807 N 94TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 N 94TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1807 N 94TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 N 94TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1807 N 94TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1807 N 94TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1807 N 94TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1807 N 94TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 N 94TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 N 94TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1807 N 94TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1807 N 94TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1807 N 94TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 N 94TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 N 94TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

