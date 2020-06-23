All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18052 N 42ND Drive N

18052 North 42nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18052 North 42nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This home has a fabulous feel to it. Large formal living room and a very nice/open family room. Eat in area in the kitchen with bay windows to the backyard. 3 large bedrooms split floor plan. Inside laundry room with a 2 car garage. Title in the right places and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Separate backyard exit (master bedroom). Large jungle bars in the backyard (school playground quality). call lister for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18052 N 42ND Drive N have any available units?
18052 N 42ND Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18052 N 42ND Drive N have?
Some of 18052 N 42ND Drive N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18052 N 42ND Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
18052 N 42ND Drive N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18052 N 42ND Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 18052 N 42ND Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18052 N 42ND Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 18052 N 42ND Drive N does offer parking.
Does 18052 N 42ND Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18052 N 42ND Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18052 N 42ND Drive N have a pool?
No, 18052 N 42ND Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 18052 N 42ND Drive N have accessible units?
No, 18052 N 42ND Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 18052 N 42ND Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18052 N 42ND Drive N has units with dishwashers.
