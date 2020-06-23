18052 N 42ND Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage

This home has a fabulous feel to it. Large formal living room and a very nice/open family room. Eat in area in the kitchen with bay windows to the backyard. 3 large bedrooms split floor plan. Inside laundry room with a 2 car garage. Title in the right places and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Separate backyard exit (master bedroom). Large jungle bars in the backyard (school playground quality). call lister for availability.