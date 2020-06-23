This home has a fabulous feel to it. Large formal living room and a very nice/open family room. Eat in area in the kitchen with bay windows to the backyard. 3 large bedrooms split floor plan. Inside laundry room with a 2 car garage. Title in the right places and newer carpet in the bedrooms. Separate backyard exit (master bedroom). Large jungle bars in the backyard (school playground quality). call lister for availability.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18052 N 42ND Drive N have any available units?
18052 N 42ND Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
What amenities does 18052 N 42ND Drive N have?
Some of 18052 N 42ND Drive N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18052 N 42ND Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
18052 N 42ND Drive N isn't currently offering any rent specials.