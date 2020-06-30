1805 W. Piedmont Rd.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Mountain Views in Beautifully Remodeled Home - New home on large ACRE lot with mountain views & extraordinary finishes. FEATURES: Soaring 10ft ceilings throughout. Great room plan with formal dining, perfect for entertaining. All finishes & fixtures are designer derived for a timeless contemporary appeal. Master bath has separate tub & shower and dual sinks. OPTIONAL UPGRADES ADDED to this special home include 8ft vertical panel designer 'shaker' style doors. 8ft x 12ft wide sliding glass door (to spacious covered patio), gourmet kitchen Frigidaire GALLERY series 'black stainless steel' double oven, cooktop, built-in MW & dishwasher, white shaker cabinets, HUGE island & granite counters. Mountain views & rural feel but close to downtown, shopping, & Sky Harbor Airport.



***Legal records show address as 1801 W Piedmont Rd***



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2295 + tax

Security Deposit - $2295

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Cleaning Fee - $0

Pet Fee - $250



Call to set up a private viewing!



Tyson Tomao

623-225-8195

E & G Real Estate Services

tyson@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5143354)