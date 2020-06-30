All apartments in Phoenix
1805 W. Piedmont Rd.

1805 West Piedmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

1805 West Piedmont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Mountain Views in Beautifully Remodeled Home - New home on large ACRE lot with mountain views & extraordinary finishes. FEATURES: Soaring 10ft ceilings throughout. Great room plan with formal dining, perfect for entertaining. All finishes & fixtures are designer derived for a timeless contemporary appeal. Master bath has separate tub & shower and dual sinks. OPTIONAL UPGRADES ADDED to this special home include 8ft vertical panel designer 'shaker' style doors. 8ft x 12ft wide sliding glass door (to spacious covered patio), gourmet kitchen Frigidaire GALLERY series 'black stainless steel' double oven, cooktop, built-in MW & dishwasher, white shaker cabinets, HUGE island & granite counters. Mountain views & rural feel but close to downtown, shopping, & Sky Harbor Airport.

***Legal records show address as 1801 W Piedmont Rd***

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2295 + tax
Security Deposit - $2295
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Cleaning Fee - $0
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

Tyson Tomao
623-225-8195
E & G Real Estate Services
tyson@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5143354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. have any available units?
1805 W. Piedmont Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. have?
Some of 1805 W. Piedmont Rd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1805 W. Piedmont Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. offer parking?
No, 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. have a pool?
No, 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 W. Piedmont Rd. has units with dishwashers.

