Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN WITH NEW CARPET, PAINT, FIXTURES AND CEILING FANS! NEUTRAL PERGO FLOORING IN THE LIVING AND DINING AREAS, WITH TILE IN THE KITCHEN, LAUNDRY AND BATHROOMS. HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. LIGHT AND BRIGHT OPEN KITCHEN AND BREAKFAST AREA. LOW MAINTENANCE BACK AND FRONT YARDS. FRONT AND BACK DOOR SECURITY DOORS. BUILT IN GARAGE CABINETS. TENANT TO VERIFY FACTS, FIGURES, SCHOOLS, ETC..