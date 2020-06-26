18030 N 24TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CUTE & COMPLETE REMODEL! Newer Kitchen, Newer Baths, Newer Dual Pane windows & doors throughout, Newer Carpet, Fresh Paint, newer wood tile set on a diagonal for luxurious feel in kitchen, dining, living, entry, baths & hall. Ceiling fans in every room. Beautifully open floorplan with unique touches including skylights and an atrium! Just steps away from one of 2 community pools. Inside laundry with washer & Dryer included! Plenty of storage & even a place for your vanity table in the master bath! Explore the pictures & fall in love with all it has to offer! Beautiful Dog Park accessible through under street tunnel, Bus Stop is just outside of the community. Desert Ridge & PV Mall are only a few miles away!