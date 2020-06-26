All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 18030 N 24TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
18030 N 24TH Place
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:06 PM

18030 N 24TH Place

18030 North 24th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18030 North 24th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CUTE & COMPLETE REMODEL! Newer Kitchen, Newer Baths, Newer Dual Pane windows & doors throughout, Newer Carpet, Fresh Paint, newer wood tile set on a diagonal for luxurious feel in kitchen, dining, living, entry, baths & hall. Ceiling fans in every room. Beautifully open floorplan with unique touches including skylights and an atrium! Just steps away from one of 2 community pools. Inside laundry with washer & Dryer included! Plenty of storage & even a place for your vanity table in the master bath! Explore the pictures & fall in love with all it has to offer! Beautiful Dog Park accessible through under street tunnel, Bus Stop is just outside of the community. Desert Ridge & PV Mall are only a few miles away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18030 N 24TH Place have any available units?
18030 N 24TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18030 N 24TH Place have?
Some of 18030 N 24TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18030 N 24TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18030 N 24TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18030 N 24TH Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 18030 N 24TH Place is pet friendly.
Does 18030 N 24TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18030 N 24TH Place offers parking.
Does 18030 N 24TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18030 N 24TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18030 N 24TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 18030 N 24TH Place has a pool.
Does 18030 N 24TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18030 N 24TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18030 N 24TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18030 N 24TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Highland
1601 E Highland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Oak Tree
3620 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College