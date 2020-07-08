18020 N 45th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

Spotless Bellair Townhome - Light and bright 3 bed, 2 bathroom townhome on the beautiful Bellair Golf Club. Vaulted ceilings allow lots of light to filter in, but new windows help filter out the heat and provide energy efficiency. All appliances included! Master bedroom on the ground floor. Lovely patio overlooking golf course with extra storage closet! Owners may consider one small dog. Please, no cats. Tenant pays $31 fee to get key card access to tennis courts and community pools and gates.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5716774)