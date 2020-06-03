All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 27 2020 at 2:42 AM

18016 N 65TH Place

18016 N 65th Pl · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Phoenix
Desert Ridge
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Location

18016 N 65th Pl, Phoenix, AZ 85054
Desert Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$11,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $11,995) (May, Oct - Dec $9,000) (June - Sept $5,500) North Valleys newest gated community - Paradise Ridge! Brand new home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Designer finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite counters with modern finishes. This home offers all you desire, private heated pool soon to be complete, backs to the reserve and mountain views. Conveniently located off the loop 101 and 64th Street, minutes away from shopping and entertainment at Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter and the renowned MAYO Clinic.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18016 N 65TH Place have any available units?
18016 N 65TH Place has a unit available for $11,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18016 N 65TH Place have?
Some of 18016 N 65TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18016 N 65TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
18016 N 65TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18016 N 65TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 18016 N 65TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18016 N 65TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 18016 N 65TH Place does offer parking.
Does 18016 N 65TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18016 N 65TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18016 N 65TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 18016 N 65TH Place has a pool.
Does 18016 N 65TH Place have accessible units?
No, 18016 N 65TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18016 N 65TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18016 N 65TH Place has units with dishwashers.
