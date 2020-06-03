18016 N 65TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! Available for summer rates April/May 2020!!! (Jan - Apr $11,995) (May, Oct - Dec $9,000) (June - Sept $5,500) North Valleys newest gated community - Paradise Ridge! Brand new home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Designer finishes include stainless steel appliances, granite counters with modern finishes. This home offers all you desire, private heated pool soon to be complete, backs to the reserve and mountain views. Conveniently located off the loop 101 and 64th Street, minutes away from shopping and entertainment at Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter and the renowned MAYO Clinic.