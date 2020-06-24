All apartments in Phoenix
18014 N 32nd Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18014 N 32nd Ln

18014 North 32nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18014 North 32nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH A LARGE BACKYARD LOCATED IN POPULAR NORTH PHOENIX AREA! - This North Phoenix home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Excellent location near the 101 & I-17 freeways and lots of shopping and dining options. Bedrooms feature plush carpet and ceiling fans with tile floors throughout the rest of the home. Spacious eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space. Laundry room in the back of the house has extra storage. Large backyard with covered patio is the perfect space for BBQing or playing with a furry friend.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent-$1295+tax
Security Deposit-$1295
Application Fee-$45/Adult
Pet Fee-$250*

Call to set up a private viewing!

Michael Brooks
E & G Real Estate Services
602-751-1721
michael@eandgrealestate.com
www.eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE2104084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18014 N 32nd Ln have any available units?
18014 N 32nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18014 N 32nd Ln have?
Some of 18014 N 32nd Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18014 N 32nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
18014 N 32nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18014 N 32nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 18014 N 32nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 18014 N 32nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 18014 N 32nd Ln offers parking.
Does 18014 N 32nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18014 N 32nd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18014 N 32nd Ln have a pool?
No, 18014 N 32nd Ln does not have a pool.
Does 18014 N 32nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 18014 N 32nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 18014 N 32nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18014 N 32nd Ln has units with dishwashers.
