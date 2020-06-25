18012 N 34TH Drive

Amenities

This cozy FURNISHED 2 bedroom 1 bath home awaits you! Very functional floorplan. Open living room +den with decorative fireplace, full size laundry room, washer & dryer included. Eat in kitchen walks out to covered back patio, large backyard with new fruit trees. Bedrooms are generous sized. Master with huge walk in closet. Bathroom offers a large upgraded vanity plus natural light. Roof and AC replaced in 2010 newer hot water heater also. All appliances included. Home has sofa's beds, lamps, tables, TV, kitchenware optional. Great location between Union Hills and Bell off 35th Ave, Easy access to shopping dining & highway. NO HOA. NO PETS OR SMOKING. Tenant pays utilities, and responsible for yard upkeep. Still some repairs & cleaning happening but feel free to come take a look!