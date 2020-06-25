All apartments in Phoenix
18012 N 34TH Drive
18012 N 34TH Drive

18012 North 34th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18012 North 34th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Union Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This cozy FURNISHED 2 bedroom 1 bath home awaits you! Very functional floorplan. Open living room +den with decorative fireplace, full size laundry room, washer & dryer included. Eat in kitchen walks out to covered back patio, large backyard with new fruit trees. Bedrooms are generous sized. Master with huge walk in closet. Bathroom offers a large upgraded vanity plus natural light. Roof and AC replaced in 2010 newer hot water heater also. All appliances included. Home has sofa's beds, lamps, tables, TV, kitchenware optional. Great location between Union Hills and Bell off 35th Ave, Easy access to shopping dining & highway. NO HOA. NO PETS OR SMOKING. Tenant pays utilities, and responsible for yard upkeep. Still some repairs & cleaning happening but feel free to come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18012 N 34TH Drive have any available units?
18012 N 34TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18012 N 34TH Drive have?
Some of 18012 N 34TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18012 N 34TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18012 N 34TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18012 N 34TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18012 N 34TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18012 N 34TH Drive offer parking?
No, 18012 N 34TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18012 N 34TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18012 N 34TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18012 N 34TH Drive have a pool?
No, 18012 N 34TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18012 N 34TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 18012 N 34TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18012 N 34TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18012 N 34TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
