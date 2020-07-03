All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:09 PM

1801 W PIEDMONT Road

1801 W Piedmont Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1801 W Piedmont Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New home on large ACRE lot with mountain views & extraordinary finishes. FEATURES: Soaring 10ft ceilings throughout. Great room plan with formal dining, perfect for entertaining. All finishes & fixtures are designer derived for a timeless contemporary appeal. Master bath hasseparate tub & shower and dual sinks. UPGRADES ADDED to this special home include 8ft vertical panel designer 'shaker' style doors. 8ft x 12ft wide sliding glass door (to spacious covered patio), gourmet kitchen Frigidaire GALLERY series 'black stainless steel' double oven, cooktop, built-in MW & dishwasher, white shaker cabinets, HUGE island & granite counters. Mountain views & rural feel but close to downtown, shopping, & Sky Harbor Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 W PIEDMONT Road have any available units?
1801 W PIEDMONT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 W PIEDMONT Road have?
Some of 1801 W PIEDMONT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 W PIEDMONT Road currently offering any rent specials?
1801 W PIEDMONT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 W PIEDMONT Road pet-friendly?
No, 1801 W PIEDMONT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1801 W PIEDMONT Road offer parking?
Yes, 1801 W PIEDMONT Road offers parking.
Does 1801 W PIEDMONT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 W PIEDMONT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 W PIEDMONT Road have a pool?
No, 1801 W PIEDMONT Road does not have a pool.
Does 1801 W PIEDMONT Road have accessible units?
No, 1801 W PIEDMONT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 W PIEDMONT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 W PIEDMONT Road has units with dishwashers.

