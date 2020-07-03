1801 W PIEDMONT Road

Amenities

New home on large ACRE lot with mountain views & extraordinary finishes. FEATURES: Soaring 10ft ceilings throughout. Great room plan with formal dining, perfect for entertaining. All finishes & fixtures are designer derived for a timeless contemporary appeal. Master bath hasseparate tub & shower and dual sinks. UPGRADES ADDED to this special home include 8ft vertical panel designer 'shaker' style doors. 8ft x 12ft wide sliding glass door (to spacious covered patio), gourmet kitchen Frigidaire GALLERY series 'black stainless steel' double oven, cooktop, built-in MW & dishwasher, white shaker cabinets, HUGE island & granite counters. Mountain views & rural feel but close to downtown, shopping, & Sky Harbor Airport.