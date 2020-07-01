17850 N 68TH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous modern poolside townhome in gated Monterey Ridge community near Kierland and the Scottsdale Quarter, newly remodeled from top to bottom with a two-car attached garage. Brand new Armstrong wood floors, crisp white soft-close cabinetry, walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, stainless steel appliances, and new quartz countertops throughout. Large master suite boasts an attached sitting room and balcony overlooking the resort-style pool, with a walk-in closet and immaculate bathroom comprised of Italian marble floors and floor-to-ceiling designer tile surrounding the frame-less shower and soaking tub. Split guest room with a full bathroom, walk-in closet, and balcony also overlooking the pool make this the perfect Arizona rental