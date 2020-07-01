All apartments in Phoenix
17850 N 68TH Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

17850 N 68TH Street

17850 North 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17850 North 68th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous modern poolside townhome in gated Monterey Ridge community near Kierland and the Scottsdale Quarter, newly remodeled from top to bottom with a two-car attached garage. Brand new Armstrong wood floors, crisp white soft-close cabinetry, walk-in pantry, separate laundry room, stainless steel appliances, and new quartz countertops throughout. Large master suite boasts an attached sitting room and balcony overlooking the resort-style pool, with a walk-in closet and immaculate bathroom comprised of Italian marble floors and floor-to-ceiling designer tile surrounding the frame-less shower and soaking tub. Split guest room with a full bathroom, walk-in closet, and balcony also overlooking the pool make this the perfect Arizona rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17850 N 68TH Street have any available units?
17850 N 68TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17850 N 68TH Street have?
Some of 17850 N 68TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17850 N 68TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
17850 N 68TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17850 N 68TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 17850 N 68TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17850 N 68TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 17850 N 68TH Street offers parking.
Does 17850 N 68TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17850 N 68TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17850 N 68TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 17850 N 68TH Street has a pool.
Does 17850 N 68TH Street have accessible units?
No, 17850 N 68TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17850 N 68TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17850 N 68TH Street has units with dishwashers.

