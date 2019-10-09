17837 N. 48th Ave.

Amenities

*** 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM HOME AT PARKVIEW NORTH IN GLENDALE~LARGE BACKYARD - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with 1125 square feet at Parkview North in Glendale. The interior features a living room, family room, master bedroom with half bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings, carpet and vinyl flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and a large backyard.



For viewing instructions please call United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727.



Cross Streets: Grovers/51st Avenue

Directions: East on Grovers, north on 48th Avenue to the home



(RLNE2497360)