All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17837 N. 48th Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17837 N. 48th Ave.
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

17837 N. 48th Ave.

17837 North 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17837 North 48th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM HOME AT PARKVIEW NORTH IN GLENDALE~LARGE BACKYARD - This is a 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with 1125 square feet at Parkview North in Glendale. The interior features a living room, family room, master bedroom with half bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings, carpet and vinyl flooring and full size washer/dryer hook-ups in an inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and a large backyard.

For viewing instructions please call United Metro Properties at 623-889-7727.

Cross Streets: Grovers/51st Avenue
Directions: East on Grovers, north on 48th Avenue to the home

(RLNE2497360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17837 N. 48th Ave. have any available units?
17837 N. 48th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17837 N. 48th Ave. have?
Some of 17837 N. 48th Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17837 N. 48th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
17837 N. 48th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17837 N. 48th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 17837 N. 48th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17837 N. 48th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 17837 N. 48th Ave. offers parking.
Does 17837 N. 48th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17837 N. 48th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17837 N. 48th Ave. have a pool?
No, 17837 N. 48th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 17837 N. 48th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 17837 N. 48th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 17837 N. 48th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17837 N. 48th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Crestone at Shadow Mountain
3033 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College