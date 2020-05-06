All apartments in Phoenix
17814 North 34th Place
Last updated March 25 2020 at 12:27 PM

17814 North 34th Place

17814 North 34th Place · (480) 568-2666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17814 North 34th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Located Near 51 and Bell Rd! This 3 bed/2 bath home with an Arizona Room is a MUST SEE! Come check it out - fall in love with the backyard golf course view; pictures don't do this rare view justice!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17814 North 34th Place have any available units?
17814 North 34th Place has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 17814 North 34th Place currently offering any rent specials?
17814 North 34th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17814 North 34th Place pet-friendly?
No, 17814 North 34th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17814 North 34th Place offer parking?
No, 17814 North 34th Place does not offer parking.
Does 17814 North 34th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17814 North 34th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17814 North 34th Place have a pool?
No, 17814 North 34th Place does not have a pool.
Does 17814 North 34th Place have accessible units?
No, 17814 North 34th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17814 North 34th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17814 North 34th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17814 North 34th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17814 North 34th Place has units with air conditioning.
