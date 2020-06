Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

NO HOA AND NEAR SCHOOL AND SOLAR ALREADY INSTALLED!!! - MUST SEE BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH DESERT FRONT AND BACK LANDSCAPING. NEWER PAINT AND CARPET, LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH DINING AREA, TILED FAMILY ROOM, CEILING FANS, LAUNDRY LINE, FULL HALL AND MASTER BATH, MASTER HAS SEPARATE EXIT TO COVERED PATIO, INSIDE LAUNDRY. **NO PETS**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2338397)