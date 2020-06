17643 N 17TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly

GORGEOUS 4 BD 2 BATH HOME OFFERS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN, BEAUTIFUL TILE FLOORS AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER, CEILING FANS, COVERED PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT/BACK LANDSCAPING, CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING AND FREEWAYS.Total move in costs based on the 1st of the month, $3605.28, includes deposit, rent, admin, process, and taxes. Move in after the 1st = prorated rent discount. Pet fees not included ***NO CATS***