All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17637 N 41st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17637 N 41st Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

17637 N 41st Street

17637 North 41st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17637 North 41st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
17637 N 41st Street Available 09/15/19 North Phoenix 4 bed Home w Pool & Spa! - Spacious two story home in great location, very close to the 51, 101 and Tatum. Large kitchen with island, open floorplan and vaulted ceilings. Four bedrooms plus large den/office space. Master with large bathtub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Recent remodel with new carpet and paint throughout. Covered back patio overlooks private fenced pool and spa. Community park and playground is a short walk. This will make a fabulous home!

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE:09/15/2019

TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 2004
BEDROOMS: 4 (plus office)
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 2428
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool Service

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: Small dog OK with approval.
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? $3.00 MRA Fee
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5128065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17637 N 41st Street have any available units?
17637 N 41st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17637 N 41st Street have?
Some of 17637 N 41st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17637 N 41st Street currently offering any rent specials?
17637 N 41st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17637 N 41st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17637 N 41st Street is pet friendly.
Does 17637 N 41st Street offer parking?
Yes, 17637 N 41st Street offers parking.
Does 17637 N 41st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17637 N 41st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17637 N 41st Street have a pool?
Yes, 17637 N 41st Street has a pool.
Does 17637 N 41st Street have accessible units?
No, 17637 N 41st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17637 N 41st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17637 N 41st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
City 15 Apartments
4728 N 15th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Sonoran Apartments
13625 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College