17637 N 41st Street Available 09/15/19 North Phoenix 4 bed Home w Pool & Spa! - Spacious two story home in great location, very close to the 51, 101 and Tatum. Large kitchen with island, open floorplan and vaulted ceilings. Four bedrooms plus large den/office space. Master with large bathtub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Recent remodel with new carpet and paint throughout. Covered back patio overlooks private fenced pool and spa. Community park and playground is a short walk. This will make a fabulous home!
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE:09/15/2019
TYPE: House
YEAR BUILT: 2004
BEDROOMS: 4 (plus office)
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 2428
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool Service
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description
PET RULE: Small dog OK with approval.
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? $3.00 MRA Fee
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)
No Cats Allowed
