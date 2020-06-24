Amenities

17637 N 41st Street Available 09/15/19 North Phoenix 4 bed Home w Pool & Spa! - Spacious two story home in great location, very close to the 51, 101 and Tatum. Large kitchen with island, open floorplan and vaulted ceilings. Four bedrooms plus large den/office space. Master with large bathtub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Recent remodel with new carpet and paint throughout. Covered back patio overlooks private fenced pool and spa. Community park and playground is a short walk. This will make a fabulous home!



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE:09/15/2019



TYPE: House

YEAR BUILT: 2004

BEDROOMS: 4 (plus office)

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 2428

GARAGE: 2 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Pool Service



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: Small dog OK with approval.

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? $3.00 MRA Fee

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



No Cats Allowed



