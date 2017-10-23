17633 N. Lindner Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fbb570080 ---- This lovely single level town-home is located in the Bellair community which offers residents swimming pools, golf, tennis, parks and more. The two bedroom/two bath unit is clean, updated and ready for move in. The spacious floor plan includes a large master suite with dual sinks, walk-in closet and vanity. The living room has a wood burning brick fireplace. Upgrades throughout, including remodeled kitchen and updated flooring. The enclosed front and back porches create both peaceful privacy and added security. Come take a look today! A RATED SCHOOLS!! NO PETS PLEASE. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.