All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17633 N. Lindner Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17633 N. Lindner Dr.
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

17633 N. Lindner Dr.

17633 West Lindner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17633 West Lindner Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Bellair

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fbb570080 ---- This lovely single level town-home is located in the Bellair community which offers residents swimming pools, golf, tennis, parks and more. The two bedroom/two bath unit is clean, updated and ready for move in. The spacious floor plan includes a large master suite with dual sinks, walk-in closet and vanity. The living room has a wood burning brick fireplace. Upgrades throughout, including remodeled kitchen and updated flooring. The enclosed front and back porches create both peaceful privacy and added security. Come take a look today! A RATED SCHOOLS!! NO PETS PLEASE. Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787 $50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17633 N. Lindner Dr. have any available units?
17633 N. Lindner Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17633 N. Lindner Dr. have?
Some of 17633 N. Lindner Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17633 N. Lindner Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17633 N. Lindner Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17633 N. Lindner Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 17633 N. Lindner Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17633 N. Lindner Dr. offer parking?
No, 17633 N. Lindner Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 17633 N. Lindner Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17633 N. Lindner Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17633 N. Lindner Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 17633 N. Lindner Dr. has a pool.
Does 17633 N. Lindner Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17633 N. Lindner Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17633 N. Lindner Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 17633 N. Lindner Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College