Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate 3 bedroom single level home in a great neighborhood. Eat in kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and lots of counter space. Open living room dining area has plenty of room for a big comfy couch. Good size yard with covered patio. Large master with raised counters in master bath and walk in closet. Separate tub and shower with rain showerhead. All appliances are included. Hurry this won't last long.