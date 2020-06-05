All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
17627 North 28th Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:21 PM

17627 North 28th Avenue

17627 North 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

17627 North 28th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.30% monthly city tax. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17627 North 28th Avenue have any available units?
17627 North 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 17627 North 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17627 North 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17627 North 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 17627 North 28th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 17627 North 28th Avenue offer parking?
No, 17627 North 28th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17627 North 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17627 North 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17627 North 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 17627 North 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17627 North 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17627 North 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17627 North 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 17627 North 28th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17627 North 28th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17627 North 28th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

