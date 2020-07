17615 N. 2nd St

Amenities

4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF NORTH VALLEY - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY RANCH HOME WITH 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH AND TONS OF ROOM WITH 2212 SQ FEET. NO CARPET, ALL TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. ENTER INTO THE FORMAL LIVING ROOM AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK MANTLE AND WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, RECESSED LIGHTING BLACK APPLIANCES. TENANT PROVIDES OWN FRIDGE AND WASHER/DRYER. TONS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT. 3 NICE SIZED BEDROOMS, FULL GUEST BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS. DOUBLE DOORS TO MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE EXIT TO REAR YARD, AND EN SUITE 3/4 BATHROOM WITH BUILT IN VANITY AREA. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. SECURITY SCREEN DOORS FRONT AND BACK. HUGE COVERED PATIO AND EXTENDED BRICK PATIO SLAB AS WELL AS RV GATE WITH SIDE BRICK SLAB. BEAUTIFUL EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING FRONT AND BACK. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH BUILT IN CABINETS. GREAT LOCATION NEAR SHOPPING, DINING, HIKING AND EASY FREEWAY ACCESS TO 101, 51 AND 17. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL ONE CAT OR SMALL DOG UNDER 25 LBS/NO RESTRICTED BREEDS. TENANT PAYS FOR UTILITIES AND TAKES CARE OF LANDSCAPING. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 2.3% CITY RENTAL TAX MONTHLY. PARDON OUR DUST WHILE WE FINISHING TOUCHING UP THE PROPERTY



