17614 N. 27th Way

Amenities
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage available for rent! This 2 story home has Solar panels for efficient energy costs and is freshly painted! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances included, granite counter tops with breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Large master bedroom upstairs with 2 closets and master bath with double sinks, separate tub-shower. One guest bedroom located downstairs includes a full bath. Large backyard with covered patio. Located near Paradise Valley Community College. Please call for pets.