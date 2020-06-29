17614 N. 27th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage available for rent! This 2 story home has Solar panels for efficient energy costs and is freshly painted! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances included, granite counter tops with breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Large master bedroom upstairs with 2 closets and master bath with double sinks, separate tub-shower. One guest bedroom located downstairs includes a full bath. Large backyard with covered patio. Located near Paradise Valley Community College. Please call for pets.