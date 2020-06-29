All apartments in Phoenix
17614 N. 27th Way
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

17614 N. 27th Way

17614 North 27th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17614 North 27th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath with 2 car garage available for rent! This 2 story home has Solar panels for efficient energy costs and is freshly painted! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances included, granite counter tops with breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Large master bedroom upstairs with 2 closets and master bath with double sinks, separate tub-shower. One guest bedroom located downstairs includes a full bath. Large backyard with covered patio. Located near Paradise Valley Community College. Please call for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17614 N. 27th Way have any available units?
17614 N. 27th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17614 N. 27th Way have?
Some of 17614 N. 27th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17614 N. 27th Way currently offering any rent specials?
17614 N. 27th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17614 N. 27th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17614 N. 27th Way is pet friendly.
Does 17614 N. 27th Way offer parking?
Yes, 17614 N. 27th Way offers parking.
Does 17614 N. 27th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17614 N. 27th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17614 N. 27th Way have a pool?
No, 17614 N. 27th Way does not have a pool.
Does 17614 N. 27th Way have accessible units?
No, 17614 N. 27th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17614 N. 27th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17614 N. 27th Way has units with dishwashers.

