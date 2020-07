Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely well-maintained home in GREAT location with easy access to I-17 and loop 101 freeways. 3 bedrooms plus den with double doors which could be used as 4th bedrooms. 2 full baths. Lots of updating has been done in the past year, including fresh paint, new carpet, newer bathroom fixtures and much more! Call your agent for an appointment today!