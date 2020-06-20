1757 E Harvard #03

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils range

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Appliances included, private backyard, onsite laundry room. One assigned parking available, street parking available. This unit is all tile throughout with central a/c. Storage unit included in the back of the property. We can send you a link of a video tour of the unit.



Total move in costs $1556.51



Water sewer and trash included

Electric not included

Gas not included



Close proximity to Coronado park, Barrio Cafe, food city, Dollar tree, gas stations, with easy access to the I-51.



SE HABLA ESPANOL!



