All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1757 E Harvard #03.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1757 E Harvard #03
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1757 E Harvard #03

1757 East Harvard Street · (602) 230-1510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1757 East Harvard Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Greenfield Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
NOW LEASING!
Appliances included, private backyard, onsite laundry room. One assigned parking available, street parking available. This unit is all tile throughout with central a/c. Storage unit included in the back of the property. We can send you a link of a video tour of the unit.

Total move in costs $1556.51

Water sewer and trash included
Electric not included
Gas not included

Close proximity to Coronado park, Barrio Cafe, food city, Dollar tree, gas stations, with easy access to the I-51.

SE HABLA ESPANOL!

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1757 E Harvard #03 have any available units?
1757 E Harvard #03 has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1757 E Harvard #03 have?
Some of 1757 E Harvard #03's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 E Harvard #03 currently offering any rent specials?
1757 E Harvard #03 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 E Harvard #03 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1757 E Harvard #03 is pet friendly.
Does 1757 E Harvard #03 offer parking?
Yes, 1757 E Harvard #03 does offer parking.
Does 1757 E Harvard #03 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 E Harvard #03 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 E Harvard #03 have a pool?
No, 1757 E Harvard #03 does not have a pool.
Does 1757 E Harvard #03 have accessible units?
No, 1757 E Harvard #03 does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 E Harvard #03 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 E Harvard #03 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1757 E Harvard #03?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Avalon
3851 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity