Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

1753 E Harvard #04

1753 East Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1753 East Harvard Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Greenfield Acres

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
You couldn't ask for a more central location no matter whether you work downtown, North valley, South Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale or by the airport. The apartment is less than 5 minutes away from the AZ-51 and i-10, 8 minutes to the airport, 10 to downtown, 15 to the Biltmore and 15 to Tempe. Apart from its central location, Harvard is within minutes to the most popular restaurants and recreation in the booming Central Phoenix district – Barrio café – rated Phoenix's best Mexican restaurant is just a 2-minute drive. TEG torta is just a minute away! The Hive art gallery a minute too. Buzz beans and Smooth Brew coffee shop are also just 2 minutes away.

The apartment is a beautifully remodeled single-level 2-bedroom 1 bath unit in a small, peaceful, lovely community of just 8 units which just got a gorgeous upgrade this year. You will love the art work, the colorful trims that perfectly compliment the soothing blue exterior and the wooden partitions that add to a charming, rustic vibe enhanced by cute modern house numbers and metallic planters.

Inside, you will find a welcoming, large, open floor-plan with all tile floors, and a stunning 2-tone paint that adds character to the unit. The kitchen is any chef's dream with brand new white modern cabinets, a complimenting backsplash and matching appliances. The living room has a fan to keep those cooling bills low. The bathroom has white matching vanity and just got painted. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and tile floors are perfect for heavy traffic. One of the bedrooms comes with a ceiling fan.

The bedroom opens into a large backyard whose large size always takes people by surprise. Big enough for a nice bbq and picnic table. Each unit comes with a large separate storage unit to keep the house and backyard clutter-free. There is an onsite laundry just ten steps away.

Honestly, pictures don't do justice to this amazing unit and great location with a close-knit spirit. A must see for anyone looking for a new place.

Cooling system: Central A/C

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1753 E Harvard #04 have any available units?
1753 E Harvard #04 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1753 E Harvard #04 have?
Some of 1753 E Harvard #04's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1753 E Harvard #04 currently offering any rent specials?
1753 E Harvard #04 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1753 E Harvard #04 pet-friendly?
No, 1753 E Harvard #04 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1753 E Harvard #04 offer parking?
No, 1753 E Harvard #04 does not offer parking.
Does 1753 E Harvard #04 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1753 E Harvard #04 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1753 E Harvard #04 have a pool?
No, 1753 E Harvard #04 does not have a pool.
Does 1753 E Harvard #04 have accessible units?
No, 1753 E Harvard #04 does not have accessible units.
Does 1753 E Harvard #04 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1753 E Harvard #04 does not have units with dishwashers.

