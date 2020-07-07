1753 E Harvard #04

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry bbq/grill

You couldn't ask for a more central location no matter whether you work downtown, North valley, South Phoenix, Tempe, Scottsdale or by the airport. The apartment is less than 5 minutes away from the AZ-51 and i-10, 8 minutes to the airport, 10 to downtown, 15 to the Biltmore and 15 to Tempe. Apart from its central location, Harvard is within minutes to the most popular restaurants and recreation in the booming Central Phoenix district – Barrio café – rated Phoenix's best Mexican restaurant is just a 2-minute drive. TEG torta is just a minute away! The Hive art gallery a minute too. Buzz beans and Smooth Brew coffee shop are also just 2 minutes away.



The apartment is a beautifully remodeled single-level 2-bedroom 1 bath unit in a small, peaceful, lovely community of just 8 units which just got a gorgeous upgrade this year. You will love the art work, the colorful trims that perfectly compliment the soothing blue exterior and the wooden partitions that add to a charming, rustic vibe enhanced by cute modern house numbers and metallic planters.



Inside, you will find a welcoming, large, open floor-plan with all tile floors, and a stunning 2-tone paint that adds character to the unit. The kitchen is any chef's dream with brand new white modern cabinets, a complimenting backsplash and matching appliances. The living room has a fan to keep those cooling bills low. The bathroom has white matching vanity and just got painted. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and tile floors are perfect for heavy traffic. One of the bedrooms comes with a ceiling fan.



The bedroom opens into a large backyard whose large size always takes people by surprise. Big enough for a nice bbq and picnic table. Each unit comes with a large separate storage unit to keep the house and backyard clutter-free. There is an onsite laundry just ten steps away.



Honestly, pictures don't do justice to this amazing unit and great location with a close-knit spirit. A must see for anyone looking for a new place.



Cooling system: Central A/C



avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider.