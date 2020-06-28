1750 W Union Hills Drive #15

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet

3bd/2ba in single family property Deer Valley Estates subdivision - This home is located within a gated community and close to schools, shopping, and recreation areas. Easy care desert landscaped backyard with covered patio. Very functional floor plan. New carpet just installed!



A non-refundable pet fee of 300 required if a pet is approved by the Lessor. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $200 and one-time $150 admin fee required and added in Lease.



Contact Steve at 801.550.2987 for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5118540)