1750 W Union Hills Drive #15
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1750 W Union Hills Drive #15

1750 West Union Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1750 West Union Hills Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3bd/2ba in single family property Deer Valley Estates subdivision - This home is located within a gated community and close to schools, shopping, and recreation areas. Easy care desert landscaped backyard with covered patio. Very functional floor plan. New carpet just installed!

A non-refundable pet fee of 300 required if a pet is approved by the Lessor. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $200 and one-time $150 admin fee required and added in Lease.

Contact Steve at 801.550.2987 for more information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5118540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 have any available units?
1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 offer parking?
No, 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 does not offer parking.
Does 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 have a pool?
No, 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 does not have a pool.
Does 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 have accessible units?
No, 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 W Union Hills Drive #15 does not have units with air conditioning.
