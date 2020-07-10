All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17455 N 46TH Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

17455 N 46TH Street

17455 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17455 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful, 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bathroom. Backyard artificial turf with covered back porch. Living room high volume ceiling, wood burning fireplace in 2nd family room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1/2 bath on first floor, washroom. All bedrooms up, Master vaulted ceiling & large walk-in closet and large walk-in shower. All rooms have fans, blinds/plantation shutters. 2 car garage has built in cabinets. High demand neighborhood located close to shopping centers, parks, public transportation, hospital, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17455 N 46TH Street have any available units?
17455 N 46TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17455 N 46TH Street have?
Some of 17455 N 46TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17455 N 46TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
17455 N 46TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17455 N 46TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 17455 N 46TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17455 N 46TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 17455 N 46TH Street offers parking.
Does 17455 N 46TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17455 N 46TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17455 N 46TH Street have a pool?
No, 17455 N 46TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 17455 N 46TH Street have accessible units?
No, 17455 N 46TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17455 N 46TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17455 N 46TH Street has units with dishwashers.

