17455 N 46TH Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this beautiful, 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bathroom. Backyard artificial turf with covered back porch. Living room high volume ceiling, wood burning fireplace in 2nd family room, dining room, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1/2 bath on first floor, washroom. All bedrooms up, Master vaulted ceiling & large walk-in closet and large walk-in shower. All rooms have fans, blinds/plantation shutters. 2 car garage has built in cabinets. High demand neighborhood located close to shopping centers, parks, public transportation, hospital, and schools.