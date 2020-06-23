All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

17426 N 47TH Street

17426 North 47th Street
Location

17426 North 47th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story in a convenient North Phoenix location! Close to Desert Ridge for great dining, shopping and movies! Soaring ceilings, formal living room, family room and a large loft! Eat in kitchen offers granite counter tops, breakfast bar and white appliances. Extra storage under the stairs! Spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and adjoining bath with dual sink vanity and private toilet room! Backyard is complete with an extended covered patio and desert landscape! Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1,895, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee. 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18. Tenant to verify utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17426 N 47TH Street have any available units?
17426 N 47TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17426 N 47TH Street have?
Some of 17426 N 47TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17426 N 47TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
17426 N 47TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17426 N 47TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17426 N 47TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 17426 N 47TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 17426 N 47TH Street does offer parking.
Does 17426 N 47TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17426 N 47TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17426 N 47TH Street have a pool?
No, 17426 N 47TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 17426 N 47TH Street have accessible units?
No, 17426 N 47TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17426 N 47TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17426 N 47TH Street has units with dishwashers.
