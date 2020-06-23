17426 N 47TH Street

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story in a convenient North Phoenix location! Close to Desert Ridge for great dining, shopping and movies! Soaring ceilings, formal living room, family room and a large loft! Eat in kitchen offers granite counter tops, breakfast bar and white appliances. Extra storage under the stairs! Spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom includes a large walk in closet and adjoining bath with dual sink vanity and private toilet room! Backyard is complete with an extended covered patio and desert landscape! Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1,895, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee. 3.8% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18. Tenant to verify utilities.