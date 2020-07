Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bed, 2.5 bath home just around the corner from Tatum and Bell and enough away for peace & quiet. Huge living area with vaulted ceilings, dining room, and loft. Upstairs and upstairs bath recently renovated with all new paint, carpets, and vanity. Kitchen has granite counters and updated cabs. Amazing backyard includes high quality artificial turf, covered patio, Ramada, and plenty of room to play. Close to Kierland, Scottsdale Quarter, Desert Ridge, the 101 and 51 freeways. Call now.