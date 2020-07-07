1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2

Amenities

Great property has fresh paint and is ready for move in! Private backyard with grass & storage shed. 2 good sized bedrooms & a full bath, perfect for a small family or room-mates. Tough to find detached properties at this price, so contact us today! No pets allowed inside home.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com



Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.