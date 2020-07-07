All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2

1741 West Desert Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1741 West Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great property has fresh paint and is ready for move in! Private backyard with grass & storage shed. 2 good sized bedrooms & a full bath, perfect for a small family or room-mates. Tough to find detached properties at this price, so contact us today! No pets allowed inside home.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rightkeypropertymanagement.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 have any available units?
1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 offer parking?
No, 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 have a pool?
No, 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 have accessible units?
No, 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1741 W. Desert Cove Ave # 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Edge Apartments
15202 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Oxford
3777 East McDowell Road
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College