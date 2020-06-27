All apartments in Phoenix
1739 E San Miguel Avenue

1739 East San Miguel Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1739 East San Miguel Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
pool
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
carport
parking
pool
carport
parking
pool
Looking for an exquisite 3 bedroom Single Family Home with pool in a great location? Then your search is over! This MOVE-IN ready one story home is tucked away in a secluded haven at the heart of Central Phoenix. It comes with SS appliances, gas stove, dual pane windows, shutters throughout the home, beautiful backyard and 3-covered carport. Minutes away from world class shopping and dining at the Biltmore Fashion Park. Quick access to SR51, Sky Harbor Airport, I-10 and downtown Phoenix. Hurry, don't wait any longer and view this treasure in the desert!!! No smoking allowed at the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 E San Miguel Avenue have any available units?
1739 E San Miguel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 E San Miguel Avenue have?
Some of 1739 E San Miguel Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 E San Miguel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1739 E San Miguel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 E San Miguel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1739 E San Miguel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1739 E San Miguel Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1739 E San Miguel Avenue offers parking.
Does 1739 E San Miguel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 E San Miguel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 E San Miguel Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1739 E San Miguel Avenue has a pool.
Does 1739 E San Miguel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1739 E San Miguel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 E San Miguel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 E San Miguel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
