1739 E San Miguel Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher carport pool fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

Looking for an exquisite 3 bedroom Single Family Home with pool in a great location? Then your search is over! This MOVE-IN ready one story home is tucked away in a secluded haven at the heart of Central Phoenix. It comes with SS appliances, gas stove, dual pane windows, shutters throughout the home, beautiful backyard and 3-covered carport. Minutes away from world class shopping and dining at the Biltmore Fashion Park. Quick access to SR51, Sky Harbor Airport, I-10 and downtown Phoenix. Hurry, don't wait any longer and view this treasure in the desert!!! No smoking allowed at the property.