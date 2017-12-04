1737 W COLTER Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful newer home in Central Phoenix. Very close to public transportation including light rail Extensive tile flooring, large eat-in kitchen with island & nice appliances. Vaulted ceilings, separate Living Room & Family Room. Large Master Suite and spacious Master Bath. A newer block fence. Covered Patio. Situated on a large easy-care lot. The attractive front exterior wall is a combination block and wrought iron adds to the ambiance and beauty. Hurry up, will not last too long!