1737 East Nancy Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This red brick home has neutral interior paint, is tiled in the living spaces, carpeted in the 3 bedrooms and both bathrooms have been updated. The galley-style kitchen offers black modern appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. The back yard is huge and the covered back patio area is vast! Ready for relaxing or entertaining! *Monthly city tax 2.3%* *This one's pet-friendly* Come tour this property and to apply in our website, at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.