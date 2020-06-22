All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 3 2020 at 11:06 PM

1737 East Nancy Lane

1737 East Nancy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1737 East Nancy Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Southern Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. Please refer to the available date on this page. The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy and do not disturb. Act quickly as most of our homes lease prior to available date. This red brick home has neutral interior paint, is tiled in the living spaces, carpeted in the 3 bedrooms and both bathrooms have been updated. The galley-style kitchen offers black modern appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast nook. The back yard is huge and the covered back patio area is vast! Ready for relaxing or entertaining! *Monthly city tax 2.3%* *This one's pet-friendly* Come tour this property and to apply in our website, at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

