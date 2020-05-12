1733 East Willetta Street

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental in the heart of Phoenix! Throughout the home is custom flooring, new paint as of 2019,and two newly carpeted bedrooms. Comes complete with mature landscaping in both the front and backyard with an RV gate. Don't miss out on this move-in rental!



Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.



Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker



AZ Real Estate and Property Management



(602)712-9500



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.