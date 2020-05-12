All apartments in Phoenix
1733 East Willetta Street
1733 East Willetta Street

1733 East Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

1733 East Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bathroom rental in the heart of Phoenix! Throughout the home is custom flooring, new paint as of 2019,and two newly carpeted bedrooms. Comes complete with mature landscaping in both the front and backyard with an RV gate. Don't miss out on this move-in rental!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 East Willetta Street have any available units?
1733 East Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 1733 East Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1733 East Willetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 East Willetta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 East Willetta Street is pet friendly.
Does 1733 East Willetta Street offer parking?
No, 1733 East Willetta Street does not offer parking.
Does 1733 East Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 East Willetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 East Willetta Street have a pool?
No, 1733 East Willetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1733 East Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 1733 East Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 East Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1733 East Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1733 East Willetta Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1733 East Willetta Street does not have units with air conditioning.
