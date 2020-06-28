17318 N 19th Terrace

Amenities
AWESOME 5 BR 3 BA HOME - Awesome 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Desert Winds Estates. You have access to the gated community next door which has heated Pool & Spa plus Park. All new interior & exterior paint. Open Floor plan has soaring vaulted ceilings. Gas Fireplace in living. Bright kitchen has cherry cabinets with corian countertops, walk-in pantry & large island. Large laundry room. Newer carpeting. Plank engineered wood floors. Premium corner lot has large covered patio with extended brick pavers. Big side yard has room for grassy yard. No rear neighbors. ceiling fans in all five bedrooms. Great Northeast Phx location near 101/51 Freeway, Dining & Shopping.
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2000 + tax
Security Deposit - $2000
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250
Call to set up a private viewing!
MICHAEL BROOKS
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
Michael@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE5143677)