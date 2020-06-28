All apartments in Phoenix
17318 N 19th Terrace
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

17318 N 19th Terrace

17318 North 19th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

17318 North 19th Terrace, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
AWESOME 5 BR 3 BA HOME - Awesome 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Desert Winds Estates. You have access to the gated community next door which has heated Pool & Spa plus Park. All new interior & exterior paint. Open Floor plan has soaring vaulted ceilings. Gas Fireplace in living. Bright kitchen has cherry cabinets with corian countertops, walk-in pantry & large island. Large laundry room. Newer carpeting. Plank engineered wood floors. Premium corner lot has large covered patio with extended brick pavers. Big side yard has room for grassy yard. No rear neighbors. ceiling fans in all five bedrooms. Great Northeast Phx location near 101/51 Freeway, Dining & Shopping.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2000 + tax
Security Deposit - $2000
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $100
Pet Fee - $250

Call to set up a private viewing!

MICHAEL BROOKS
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
Michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5143677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17318 N 19th Terrace have any available units?
17318 N 19th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17318 N 19th Terrace have?
Some of 17318 N 19th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17318 N 19th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
17318 N 19th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17318 N 19th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 17318 N 19th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 17318 N 19th Terrace offer parking?
No, 17318 N 19th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 17318 N 19th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17318 N 19th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17318 N 19th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 17318 N 19th Terrace has a pool.
Does 17318 N 19th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 17318 N 19th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 17318 N 19th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 17318 N 19th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
