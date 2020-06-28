17318 N 19th Terrace

Amenities

AWESOME 5 BR 3 BA HOME - Awesome 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in Desert Winds Estates. You have access to the gated community next door which has heated Pool & Spa plus Park. All new interior & exterior paint. Open Floor plan has soaring vaulted ceilings. Gas Fireplace in living. Bright kitchen has cherry cabinets with corian countertops, walk-in pantry & large island. Large laundry room. Newer carpeting. Plank engineered wood floors. Premium corner lot has large covered patio with extended brick pavers. Big side yard has room for grassy yard. No rear neighbors. ceiling fans in all five bedrooms. Great Northeast Phx location near 101/51 Freeway, Dining & Shopping.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $2000 + tax

Security Deposit - $2000

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $100

Pet Fee - $250



Call to set up a private viewing!



MICHAEL BROOKS

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

Michael@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5143677)