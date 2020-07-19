All apartments in Phoenix
1731 E PONTIAC Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1731 E PONTIAC Drive

1731 East Pontiac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1731 East Pontiac Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Spectacular Scarlett Canyon remodel. All new paint throughout; new tile in upstairs bathrooms and laundry; new (Nov '18) carpeting; island kitchen with new fridge; fifth bedroom is currently setup as a office: open loft/play/media area opens to balcony overlooking pool and open desert area; sparkling pool (rent includes weekly professional pool service & all chemicals); ceiling fans in all bedrooms and living areas; dual pane windows; rounded corners; pedestal sink in powder room; master bath features separate tub & shower; covered patio; north-south exposure; two-car garage w/ auto opener; quiet cul-d-sac location; top, award winning Paradise Valley schools; quick access to major freeways. Smoking is not allowed within the premises at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 E PONTIAC Drive have any available units?
1731 E PONTIAC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 E PONTIAC Drive have?
Some of 1731 E PONTIAC Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 E PONTIAC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1731 E PONTIAC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 E PONTIAC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1731 E PONTIAC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1731 E PONTIAC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1731 E PONTIAC Drive offers parking.
Does 1731 E PONTIAC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 E PONTIAC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 E PONTIAC Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1731 E PONTIAC Drive has a pool.
Does 1731 E PONTIAC Drive have accessible units?
No, 1731 E PONTIAC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 E PONTIAC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 E PONTIAC Drive has units with dishwashers.
