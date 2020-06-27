All apartments in Phoenix
1728 E Belmont Avenue
1728 E Belmont Avenue

1728 East Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1728 East Belmont Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a spacious two story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom patio home right in the middle of the Pointe Resort Residential Community*two bedrooms and two full baths downstairs*one bedroom/loft and a full bath upstairs*Satillo tile floors throughout * updated kitchen with smooth cooktop range/oven*Ceramic Tile countertops*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 E Belmont Avenue have any available units?
1728 E Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 E Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 1728 E Belmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 E Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 E Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 E Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1728 E Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1728 E Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1728 E Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 1728 E Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 E Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 E Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1728 E Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1728 E Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1728 E Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 E Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 E Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
