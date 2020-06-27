This is a spacious two story 3 bedroom 3 bathroom patio home right in the middle of the Pointe Resort Residential Community*two bedrooms and two full baths downstairs*one bedroom/loft and a full bath upstairs*Satillo tile floors throughout * updated kitchen with smooth cooktop range/oven*Ceramic Tile countertops*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1728 E Belmont Avenue have any available units?
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
What amenities does 1728 E Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 1728 E Belmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 E Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1728 E Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.