17271 N PARADISE PARK Drive

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom / 2 bath home in sought after neighborhood. Fantastic North Phoenix location, with great access to area shopping, restaurants, schools and area freeways. Newly remodeled and move-in ready. No HOA, and a large RV gate. Why pay to have your RV stored somewhere, when you can have it in your back yard. All appliances included. Remodel includes a gorgeous new kitchen with large island, 2 new baths, all new interior and exterior, landscaping and everything in between. Like moving into a brand- new home. Newly insulated duct work and blown-in insulation should make this a super-efficient home, saving on electricity costs. Available for immediate move-in.