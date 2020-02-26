All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

1727 E PONTIAC Drive

1727 East Pontiac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1727 East Pontiac Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Wonderful 3bed 2bath rental home in the beautiful Scarlet Canyon subdivision. Location is great! Close to freeways, schools & hiking trails. Recently remodeled kitchen and wood laminate/tile throughout home. Beautifully landscaped private backyard with lush trees, grass and tropical plants make for a relaxing environment to enjoy the mountain views. Backyard also features built in BBQ. Home features a large Great Room with an open concept. Lease includes monthly landscape service of front and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 E PONTIAC Drive have any available units?
1727 E PONTIAC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 E PONTIAC Drive have?
Some of 1727 E PONTIAC Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 E PONTIAC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1727 E PONTIAC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 E PONTIAC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1727 E PONTIAC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1727 E PONTIAC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1727 E PONTIAC Drive offers parking.
Does 1727 E PONTIAC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 E PONTIAC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 E PONTIAC Drive have a pool?
No, 1727 E PONTIAC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1727 E PONTIAC Drive have accessible units?
No, 1727 E PONTIAC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 E PONTIAC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 E PONTIAC Drive has units with dishwashers.

