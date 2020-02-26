1727 E PONTIAC Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Wonderful 3bed 2bath rental home in the beautiful Scarlet Canyon subdivision. Location is great! Close to freeways, schools & hiking trails. Recently remodeled kitchen and wood laminate/tile throughout home. Beautifully landscaped private backyard with lush trees, grass and tropical plants make for a relaxing environment to enjoy the mountain views. Backyard also features built in BBQ. Home features a large Great Room with an open concept. Lease includes monthly landscape service of front and backyard.