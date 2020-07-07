All apartments in Phoenix
1718 East Carson Road
1718 East Carson Road

1718 East Carson Road · No Longer Available
Location

1718 East Carson Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 3 Bedroom 2 single level in the desirable South Mountain Vista community. - Great 3 Bedroom 2 single level in the desirable South Mountain Vista community. This property has it all: minutes from downtown Phoenix, major freeways, shopping and entertainment. Home is light and bright with tons of natural light. Home wows with vaulted ceilings, laminate and tile flooring throughout, and living area that flows nicely with your spacious kitchen. Kitchen comes with all white appliances and maple cabinets. Master retreat has en suite bathroom and private exit to backyard. Ceiling fans, 2 car garage, north/south exposure and low maintenance desert front and back landscaping!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE5188428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 East Carson Road have any available units?
1718 East Carson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 East Carson Road have?
Some of 1718 East Carson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 East Carson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1718 East Carson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 East Carson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 East Carson Road is pet friendly.
Does 1718 East Carson Road offer parking?
Yes, 1718 East Carson Road offers parking.
Does 1718 East Carson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 East Carson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 East Carson Road have a pool?
No, 1718 East Carson Road does not have a pool.
Does 1718 East Carson Road have accessible units?
No, 1718 East Carson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 East Carson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 East Carson Road has units with dishwashers.

