1718 East Carson Road

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 Bedroom 2 single level in the desirable South Mountain Vista community. - Great 3 Bedroom 2 single level in the desirable South Mountain Vista community. This property has it all: minutes from downtown Phoenix, major freeways, shopping and entertainment. Home is light and bright with tons of natural light. Home wows with vaulted ceilings, laminate and tile flooring throughout, and living area that flows nicely with your spacious kitchen. Kitchen comes with all white appliances and maple cabinets. Master retreat has en suite bathroom and private exit to backyard. Ceiling fans, 2 car garage, north/south exposure and low maintenance desert front and back landscaping!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE5188428)