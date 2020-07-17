Amenities

1717 E Morten Ave #9 Available 07/23/20 Beautifully appointed townhome located in gated Pointe 16 - No detail was spared when this townhome was built - including the beautiful views from every window and the 435 sq ft roof top deck. Upon entering the home, you quickly realize this is truly a luxury rental - The kitchen features stainless steel GE Profile appliances with gas stovetop, built in refrigerator, farmhouse sink, Milamine cabinetry, quartz countertops and an expansive island. A 12 foot multi-slider in the dining area allows for inside / outside dining with mountain views and a balcony. Space is not an issue in this home - the tri-level design showcases a bonus room with 1/2 bath and patio, the middle level has the kitchen, great room and dining area, and the bedrooms are all on the 3rd floor. The master bedroom is well appointed with a large walk in closet and designer bathroom featuring quartz counters, herringbone tile inlaid shower, dual shower heads, double sinks and upgraded cabinetry. Ceiling fans are in every bedroom along with upgraded carpet and window coverings. The city and mountain views from the private roof top deck are the perfect way to unwind. Parking is a breeze with the 2 car garage. The location also is highly desired - Restaurants, Pointe Hilton Resort, trails are all within walking distance. The community features a pool / spa / bbq areas.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $3395

Cleaning Fee: $300

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $3395

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) (No cats in this home)



No Cats Allowed



