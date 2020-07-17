All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1717 E Morten Ave #9.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1717 E Morten Ave #9
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1717 E Morten Ave #9

1717 E Morten Ave · (480) 588-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1717 E Morten Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Biltmore Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1717 E Morten Ave #9 · Avail. Jul 23

$3,395

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
1717 E Morten Ave #9 Available 07/23/20 Beautifully appointed townhome located in gated Pointe 16 - No detail was spared when this townhome was built - including the beautiful views from every window and the 435 sq ft roof top deck. Upon entering the home, you quickly realize this is truly a luxury rental - The kitchen features stainless steel GE Profile appliances with gas stovetop, built in refrigerator, farmhouse sink, Milamine cabinetry, quartz countertops and an expansive island. A 12 foot multi-slider in the dining area allows for inside / outside dining with mountain views and a balcony. Space is not an issue in this home - the tri-level design showcases a bonus room with 1/2 bath and patio, the middle level has the kitchen, great room and dining area, and the bedrooms are all on the 3rd floor. The master bedroom is well appointed with a large walk in closet and designer bathroom featuring quartz counters, herringbone tile inlaid shower, dual shower heads, double sinks and upgraded cabinetry. Ceiling fans are in every bedroom along with upgraded carpet and window coverings. The city and mountain views from the private roof top deck are the perfect way to unwind. Parking is a breeze with the 2 car garage. The location also is highly desired - Restaurants, Pointe Hilton Resort, trails are all within walking distance. The community features a pool / spa / bbq areas.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $3395
Cleaning Fee: $300
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $3395
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows) (No cats in this home)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5855464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 E Morten Ave #9 have any available units?
1717 E Morten Ave #9 has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 E Morten Ave #9 have?
Some of 1717 E Morten Ave #9's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 E Morten Ave #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1717 E Morten Ave #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 E Morten Ave #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 E Morten Ave #9 is pet friendly.
Does 1717 E Morten Ave #9 offer parking?
Yes, 1717 E Morten Ave #9 offers parking.
Does 1717 E Morten Ave #9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 E Morten Ave #9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 E Morten Ave #9 have a pool?
Yes, 1717 E Morten Ave #9 has a pool.
Does 1717 E Morten Ave #9 have accessible units?
No, 1717 E Morten Ave #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 E Morten Ave #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 E Morten Ave #9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1717 E Morten Ave #9?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bellagio by Mark-Taylor
5635 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Encore Tessera
4713 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity